Deion Sanders Gives Clear Message to AP Poll Voters After Colorado's Win
The Colorado Buffaloes secured their sixth win of the season to go 6–2 after their 34–23 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Despite their record, which is their best since coach Deion Sanders took over the program last season, Colorado is not ranked and hasn't received AP Poll votes since Week 7. Even then, they only received three votes.
It's clear Sanders may be a bit peeved about the AP Poll voters not believing in his Buffaloes team. But, some of the lower ranked teams inside the Top 25 lost over the weekend, giving Colorado a chance to sneak into the poll. Sanders had a message for the voters, though.
"We ain't thinking about the playoffs right now. We go one game at a time," Sanders said after the game. "We don't even want to be ranked. Don't rank us, please. We don't like that. We'd rather be at the back, in the dark, just chilling in the cut. We good, we cool, we straight. So don't feel pressure to rank us."
One thing AP voters will consider, though, is the Buffaloes' two losses this season. They lost to Nebraska and then ranked Kansas State. Those were seen as the team's biggest matchups of the season so far, and they lost both.
Colorado is bowl eligible now, which marks the first time since 2016. Will the Buffaloes be able to make the College Football Playoff, too?