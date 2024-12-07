Deion Sanders Shared Emotional Moment With Colorado Player and His Imprisoned Father
After walking out with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. on Colorado football's senior day this past Friday, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders told reporters that he wanted to accompany Horn Jr. to visit his father, who is in prison.
Sanders did just that and, in a preview video for an upcoming episode of his talk show We Got Time Today with host Rocsi Diaz, the coach told the story of the emotional moment he was a part of.
"I went to one of the prisons with Jimmy Horn. ... One of my receivers, his father is incarcerated," Sanders said. "So we spent the whole morning with his father. Which was ... heartwarming, touching, tear-jerking. I know he's incarcerated. And he did what he did.
"But you talking about a great father, a great man. And just seeing and hearing the conversations and being able to be there for him."
Sanders, while speaking to the media about Horn and the rest of the Colorado seniors, said that he "doesn't just coach them," adding that he "loves them like they're family."
Sanders's actions with Horn Jr. are a perfect representation of those comments.