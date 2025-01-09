Deion Sanders Explains the 'Only Way' He'd Consider Coaching in the NFL
The Deion Sanders-NFL rumors will stay alive as long as Coach Prime remains in the collegiate ranks.
Throughout the season, plenty of media members and fans thought that Sanders could be a good fit with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Or maybe he should coach the team that selects his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the NFL draft.
Deion was asked about his potential interest in joining the NFL in an appearance on Good Morning America, where he mentioned one important stipulation to consider any coaching job at the next level.
"You know what, the only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," Sanders said.
He repeatedly emphasized the plurality of the word "sons."
Shilo Sanders is a senior defensive back at Colorado who could be drafted this year after his brother, Shedeur. Plenty has to break right for Deion to make the leap to the NFL, according to his own plans. Deion continued to note he's happy with his current situation in Colorado, believes in what the program is building and that he loves living in Boulder.
If a couple of Sanders boys happen to end up on the same NFL team, though, that may be too much for Deion to turn down. Of course, that team would need to be open to a new head coach, too.
Shedeur projects to be one of the first players to hear their name called in April's NFL draft, alongside Colorado teammate and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. For now, though, Coach Prime will remain with the Buffaloes. If his perfect situation comes to pass, he'd be open to the jump. You never know.