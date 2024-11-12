ESPN Analyst Dubs Deion Sanders 'Perfect' Fit for Cowboys
As losses begin to pile up for NFL teams post-trade deadline, the coaching carousel is starting to spin.
Not only did the Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after their third straight defeat on Sunday, but rumors continue to swirl around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after, without Dak Prescott, Dallas fell 34-6 to the Eagles this weekend and now sit at 3-6 on the season.
So, who could potentially come in and take over for McCarthy if owner Jerry Jones decides to part ways with him? ESPN's Domonique Foxworth is going with Colorado's Deion Sanders.
"As you were talking, it hit me that Deion is actually the perfect person for this situation," Foxworth explained on Tuesday's Get Up!. "Because there has to be someone with a personality and credibility big enough that he can say, 'I don't care what the owner says.' And that when the players try to circumvent the situation, Deion's gonna say, 'No. I can't accept that.'"
"It has to be someone like that," he continued. "Maybe [Bill] Belichick fits in that category because of his cache. Where it's someone who is so well respected, and has so much cache, or power, or good-will from some other situation that Jerry Jones can't overshadow them and make them look like they're just a crony for the owner."
While McCarthy's Cowboys have lost their last four games after a 3-2 start, Sanders' Colorado team is on a tear. Led by his son Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy favorite WR/CB Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes have started the 2024 season 7-2 and are ranked No. 18 in the country by the AP as they fight for a College Football Playoff berth.