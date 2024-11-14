SI

Deion Sanders Had Funny Message for His Family After $400K Bonus Report

Deion Sanders is making a lot of extra cash this season thanks to the success of the Colorado Buffaloes.
Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes playing some of the best football in the country as they're 7-2 and ranked No. 18 heading into Saturday's game against Utah.

He's also making some good extra cash along the way as a report by USA Today's Steve Berkowitz has Sanders getting paid a bonus of $100,000 for their seventh win of the year and an additional $100,000 for each win moving forward. Berkowitz also reported that Sanders has already made $400,000 in bonuses so far this season.

Sanders had some fun with that on Thursday, tweeting to his family that the report isn't true. The joke here is that he doesn't want them to come to dad asking for some money, as kids like to do with their parents.

"All My kids @DeiondraSanders @DeionSandersJr @ShiloSanders @ShedeurSanders @shelomisanders & @TravisHunterJr . Family & Loved 1z This Ain’t True. God bless u."

Never change, Deion Sanders.

