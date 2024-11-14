Deion Sanders Had Funny Message for His Family After $400K Bonus Report

All My kids @DeiondraSanders @DeionSandersJr @ShiloSanders @ShedeurSanders @shelomisanders & @TravisHunterJr . Family & Loved 1z This Ain’t True. God bless u. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/znfwscoLPJ