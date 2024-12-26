SI

Deion Sanders Gave Colorado Players Strict Warning About Smoking Before Alamo Bowl

The Buffaloes coach relayed instructions as only he can.

Patrick Andres

Deion Sanders before No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024.
Deion Sanders before No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Outside of the College Football Playoff, the Alamo Bowl between No. 20 Colorado and No. 17 BYU ranks as one of this season's most anticipated bowl games. The two Big 12 foes did not face off in the regular season, and haven't met since the 1988 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim.

It's a game Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on winning—and to that end, Sanders laid down some ground rules for his team in funny yet firm fashion.

"If I smell smoke on any floor, or if someone tells me that somebody is smoking, that will be your last puff," Sanders said via Thee Pregame Show, a Colorado-adjacent YouTube channel. "I hope it was good, because that’s going to be your last puff."

Sanders alluded indirectly to how long it's been since the Buffaloes have reached a bowl game—four years (the team hasn't won one since 2004, when Fox commentator Joel Klatt was its quarterback).

"When was the last time y'all played a bowl game?" Sanders asked rhetorically. "And you gonna let some fool mess up?"

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football