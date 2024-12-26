Deion Sanders Gave Colorado Players Strict Warning About Smoking Before Alamo Bowl
Outside of the College Football Playoff, the Alamo Bowl between No. 20 Colorado and No. 17 BYU ranks as one of this season's most anticipated bowl games. The two Big 12 foes did not face off in the regular season, and haven't met since the 1988 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim.
It's a game Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on winning—and to that end, Sanders laid down some ground rules for his team in funny yet firm fashion.
"If I smell smoke on any floor, or if someone tells me that somebody is smoking, that will be your last puff," Sanders said via Thee Pregame Show, a Colorado-adjacent YouTube channel. "I hope it was good, because that’s going to be your last puff."
Sanders alluded indirectly to how long it's been since the Buffaloes have reached a bowl game—four years (the team hasn't won one since 2004, when Fox commentator Joel Klatt was its quarterback).
"When was the last time y'all played a bowl game?" Sanders asked rhetorically. "And you gonna let some fool mess up?"