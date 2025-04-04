Deion Sanders Gave Cool Opportunity and Advice to Colorado Long Snapper Entrepreneur
Deion Sanders is a college football coach, but the Colorado Buffaloes leader is so much more than that to his players. He's also a mentor who provides valuable advice and lessons that go beyond the football field. One such instance of the Buffaloes coach doing just that was captured in a video shot by Well Off Media, which is ran by Sanders's son Deion Sanders Jr.
Colorado long snapper Camden Dempsey, nicknamed "The Governor" by Sanders for his ambassador-like presence and easygoing personality on campus, was given the opportunity to practice a $200,000 pitch for the title insurance company he founded called VerEstate.
Not only did Sanders encourage Dempsey to practice his presentation in front of the team, but he also gave the Colorado long-snapper some valuable advice in what was a really cool moment.
"Stop, stop," Sanders said as he paused Dempsey's speech to give him some pointers. "I like it, I like it. But I want [you] to keep them with you. Don't just stand in one spot—work the room. Pick out three guys in the room. Make eye contact with them and work the room."
After Dempsey finished, his Buffaloes teammates gave him a round of applause.
"We don't just want you to be professional football players," Sanders then said. "We want you to be professionals. And that's what this man is gonna be. A professional. That's why I believe in you. That's why you're 'The Governor.' "
After redshirting his first two seasons, Dempsey saw game action for the first time in 2023. As he plans to return to Colorado for a fifth season, Dempsey, like a true professional, will also be continuing his business endeavors in the coming weeks.