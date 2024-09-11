Deion Sanders Had Frank Response to Critical Comments Made by Jay Norvell’s Wife
Let bygones be bygones appears to be the early takeaway from Deion Sanders’s pregame press conference this week as Colorado prepares to take on Colorado State Saturday night.
Sanders’s simmering feud with the Rams began last season when Colorado State coach Jay Norvell criticized Sanders for wearing hats and sunglasses indoors. The feud intensified after Jay Norvell’s wife, Kim, blasted quarterback Shedeur Sanders for “acting like a B” during a postgame interaction on Sept. 16 involving Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell, posting her now-deleted tweet shortly after the Coach Prime docuseries aired last December.
Heading into Saturday’s hyped-up matchup against the Rams, Deion Sanders was asked about Kim Norvell’s derogatory comments and the ongoing rivalry between the two teams.
“I had the honor and the pleasure at the Big 12 meetings to meet his wife, she’s delightful,” Sanders said. “I’m not looking for an apology, I just met her. She was delightful… I don’t judge people based off what they say when they’re emotional. I can’t do that, man. My heart ain’t built like that. When you show me who you are, I gotta believe you.”
It would appear as though Sanders’s friendly offseason run-in with Kim Norvell has quelled the tides of the heated rivalry for now.
The Buffaloes beat Colorado State last season, 43-35, in a Rocky Mountain Showdown overtime thriller in Boulder. This year, the in-state rivalry game is yet again must-see football with Shedeur Sanders looking to let his on-field play do the talking against Norvell’s Rams. Sanders has racked up 689 passing yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions through two games for Colorado (1-1) and will likely continue airing the ball out to his trusty target, two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Saturday’s game will mark the final matchup in this series until 2029.