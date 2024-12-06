Deion Sanders Jr. in Twitter Tiff With Oregon Duck Over Ashton Jeanty Heisman Pick
Only in college football can a man fight a duck on social media and have it make a modicum of sense.
That is precisely what took place Thursday night after the Oregon Duck made his Heisman Trophy pick on The Pat McAfee Show.
The Duck—seemingly forgetting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's solid Heisman bonafides—endorsed Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the sport's highest honor. Jeanty's Broncos played the Ducks earlier this season; the superstar running back ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 37–34 defeat.
The endorsement prompted Colorado coach Deion Sanders's son, Deion Sanders Jr., to clap back on behalf of Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
"Y'all are the #1 in the nation & y'all whooped our ass last year... why tf is bro on there worried about us? S--t weird as hell," Sanders Jr. wrote.
Let's be clear, again, that the "bro" in question is an anthropomorphic waterfowl.
What a sport!