Deion Sanders Laments Lack of Heisman Hype Surrounding Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Colorado narrowly escaped with a victory over North Dakota State in their season opener on Friday, largely thanks to standout performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
In the 31–26 win, Sanders threw for four touchdown passes, including three to Hunter, and 445 yards. Hunter, who played almost every single snap on both offense and defense, caught seven passes for 132 yards and the three scores.
On Thursday, coach Deion Sanders questioned what he perceives as a lack of conversation surrounding his star players and indicated he feels that the two should be dominating early-season Heisman Trophy conversations.
"Shouldn't those two be talked about all week about the two leading Heisman guys? Or the weekly award should have gone to those two guys," Coach Prime said of Hunter and Sanders during his weekly coaches show. "But it's almost like, 'No, we can’t do that. Their coach is Deion Sanders, we can't do that. I'm not gonna let him get away with that.'"
Despite the stunning performances from the Buffaloes' star tandem, Miami's Cam Ward was awarded the Week 1 Player of the Week after leading the Hurricanes to a road victory over Florida. And while Sanders and Hunter have been the focal point of many early Heisman conversations, Sanders wasn't satisfied with the level of national attention they received after their first win of the year.
Another strong performance against Nebraska this weekend could spur them into the spotlight in the way Coach Prime anticipated.