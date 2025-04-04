Deion Sanders Lays Out Why Playing Both Ways in NFL Will Be Easier for Travis Hunter
Though there is debate over whether or not Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter will be able to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL, Deion Sanders believes it will actually be easier for Hunter to play cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL than in college.
Sanders points to the NFL's slower tempo as a key reason why Hunter should be better off playing both ways in the NFL. Unlike in college football, the NFL more frequently utilizes the huddle and takes time between plays, offering Hunter more rest before the next snap.
"NFL is a slow game. You're going to a huddle," Sanders said on NFL Network. "... How's the contact nowadays? Minimal. So that game is more conducive to him being successful than a college game. College is tempo, tempo, tempo. Now you're talking about you've gotta be in shape. Pros, it's at least, how many seconds between plays? Please, he's gonna go jogging after the darn game because he's gonna have all that energy."
Sanders has been clear that he believes Hunter should continue playing both positions in the NFL. He added that Hunter's team would look silly if they don't, especially if they're struggling on one side of the ball when Hunter is on the sideline.
"He's built for this, and you would be an idiot to sit out there with your defense on the field and your corners getting killed and he's on the sideline by you," Sanders continued. "What do you think those fans are going to do? Boo. First of all, you're already a bad team because you drafted him early because you're bad."
Playing on both sides of the ball certainly did not detract from Hunter in college, as he racked up 1,258 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions while winning awards on both sides of the ball. The level of competition will be stiffer in the NFL, but Hunter arguably the top prospect in this draft at both positions.