Deion Sanders Makes Example Out of Player Who Tried to Find No-Earring Rule Loophole
Deion Sanders is currently preparing for his third year leading Colorado, staying put despite all sorts of rumors that linked him to NFL coaching jobs. The Buffaloes made a big jump last season to post a 9-4 record but they'll have to find a way to make up for the departures of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who will be two of the first names off the board at the NFL draft.
Sanders is continuing to implement his culture in Boulder, which includes a rule that players are not allowed to wear earrings while in uniform or in team meetings. In a clip from Well Off Media, Sanders confronts someone on his team who tried to find an end-around by wearing Band-Aids over his jewelry.
It did not end well for that player assuming that they don't like getting chewed out in front of their teammates.
“We got one cat out here with Band-Aids over his ears,” Sanders said in the clip. “What that mean? That means 'I’m gonna wear my earrings, but I’m gonna put a Band-Aid over them, because I ain’t gonna listen to y’all because I ain’t got no discipline.' Does that mean that? What that mean? What that mean? That mean you gonna do you right? Forget us. Anybody else out here with earrings in? Anybody else besides one dude?”
“Come out here like that again, please,” Sanders added. “I promise you you’ll be on the first thing smoking. You got that?”
You'll be on the first thing smoking is an excellent phrase. Kudos to Sanders for landing on such active language. Reasonable minds can disagree on the importance of this rule but that's how Colorado does it. Loophole officially closed.