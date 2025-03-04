Shedeur Sanders Had Three-Word Response to Report That He Was 'Arrogant' at Combine
Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't participate in any drills at the NFL scouting combine over the weekend but he did meet with teams for interviews, which led to rumors coming out about the QB who is expected to be one of the top two signal-callers taken in April's draft.
According to a report by Josina Anderson, a QB coach from a team with a pick in the top 10 of the first round said Sanders came off as "brash" and "arrogant" during his meeting with the team. While those seem like two traits you might want from a quarterback, the comments by the coach made waves after the combine ended.
Sanders had a perfect three-word response to the claim, commenting "How u know" on an Instagram post by footballforever.
Sanders will likely still be a top-10 pick in the draft and it seems like he have even more motivation to shine at the next level.