Shedeur Sanders Had Three-Word Response to Report That He Was 'Arrogant' at Combine

Andy Nesbitt

Shedeur Sanders is expected to hear his name get called early in the NFL draft.
Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't participate in any drills at the NFL scouting combine over the weekend but he did meet with teams for interviews, which led to rumors coming out about the QB who is expected to be one of the top two signal-callers taken in April's draft.

According to a report by Josina Anderson, a QB coach from a team with a pick in the top 10 of the first round said Sanders came off as "brash" and "arrogant" during his meeting with the team. While those seem like two traits you might want from a quarterback, the comments by the coach made waves after the combine ended.

Sanders had a perfect three-word response to the claim, commenting "How u know" on an Instagram post by footballforever.

Sanders will likely still be a top-10 pick in the draft and it seems like he have even more motivation to shine at the next level.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

