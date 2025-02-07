Deion Sanders Adds Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk to Colorado Football Coaching Staff
Another gold jacket and football legend is joining the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff.
Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to be Colorado's running backs coach, the program announced Thursday. Faulk is the third Hall of Famer on the Buffaloes coaching staff, joining Sanders and senior quality control analyst for the defense, Warren Sapp.
The 2000 NFL MVP, a three-time Offensive Player of the Year award winner and a Super Bowl champion, Faulk, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, is regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time. A three-time All-American at San Diego State, he is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
In his post-playing days, Faulk was an analyst on NFL Network until 2017. He has never coached at the collegiate level. He joins a Buffaloes team that improved from one win to four in Sanders's first season and from four wins to nine victories in Sanders's second campaign pacing the sidelines for Colorado in 2024.
Colorado's running backs produced 65.2 rushing yards per game in '24, the fewest in the FBS.