Deion Sanders Rebukes Speculation That Shedeur Won't Play for Two Specific NFL Teams
In a matter of weeks, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be open for business. The signal-caller is expected to be among the first players taken in April's NFL draft, with a strong 2024 having burnished his stock.
However, jumping to the NFL means dealing with the pratfalls of life in that league—including rank attempts to pass off speculation as news.
On Saturday, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to social media to denounce a tweet from NFL Rookie Watch—a social-media account notorious for trafficking in misinformation—suggesting Shedeur would refuse to play for the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants.
"A lie don’t care who tells it," Deion wrote. "Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you."
Now, is there evidence that Deion is interested in steering Shedeur away from specific destinations? Yes—he has hinted at such a move on two separate occasions.
However, that's very different from what appears for all intents and purposes to be an unsourced suggestion—and draft-day quarterback power moves remain exceptionally rare.