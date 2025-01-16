Deion Sanders Has Sneaky Reason for Why Son Shedeur Is Getting Hate From NFL Teams
Deion Sanders has a theory for why people around the NFL are knocking his son Shedeur Sanders's quarterbacking ability.
On Thursday, Colorado's head coach crashed his son's podcast and made a comment sure to raise some eyebrows around the NFL.
"First of all, why are you the only kid in the draft they hatin' on? Why are you the only kid in the draft, potential first pick or whatever pick, that they hate on? Why you the only one," Sanders said. "You know why? No, because they want you to slide to they team. It's games."
Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are widely-considered the top quarterbacks available in the 2025 NFL draft. It is considered a relatively weak year for signal-callers but both are expected to be off the board early on draft day. Both have been floated as potentially landed with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.
Sanders was excellent as a senior in 2024. He completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four more rushing touchdowns. He posted a quarterback rating of 168.2 and a QBR of 75.5, while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.
The next few months will be fascinating to watch where his stock goes as he's put under more scrutiny. Maybe his father will be proven right.