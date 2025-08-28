Deion Sanders Still Surprised by a Very Specific Smell at Colorado Home Games
Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the coach at Colorado. The Buffaloes are coming off a 9–4 season, but the team will look quite different this season having lost their starting quarterback as well as the Heisman Trophy winner.
One thing that probably won't be any different is the smell that eminates from the stands during the second quarter. During his first coach's show of the season with CBS News Colorado's Romi Bean, Sanders described how shocked he was on a weekly basis by the apaprent marijuana use in the stadium.
"The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me like every game I'm like dang," Sanders said. "It seems like it's like a light up quarter. You know what I'm saying? So is this the quarter that y'all chose? I'm serious. It's a TV timeout. It never fails. And I'm like wow! What's going on? Because I've never been high a day in my life so that's kind of new to me."
This is not a new development for either the fans or Sanders. He previously told Bean about how shocked he was by the marijuana smell during games in his first season in Boulder.
Maybe it really is a tradition.