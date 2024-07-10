Deion Sanders Admits He's Sweating Colorado's First Game vs. FCS Program
North Dakota State's track record of beating major-conference opponents would be impressive for any Division I team. Since 2006, the Bison have downed Ball State, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota twice.
However, North Dakota State's FCS status has rendered the program even more frightening to adversaries. Schedule the Bison, surrounding FBS schools have learned, at your own risk.
Which team is taking that risk in 2024? That would be none other than Colorado to start year two under coach Deion Sanders on Aug. 29.
Make no mistake: Sanders is not thrilled about the arrangement, as he told reporters at the Big 12's media days.
"I’m mad at (athletic director) Rick (George) right now for putting them on the schedule to open up with them," Sanders said. "Can you give me a layup?"
George scheduled North Dakota State way back in June 2016, when the Bison had just finished winning five consecutive FCS national titles.
After their home opener, the Buffaloes—4–8 in 2023—will visit Nebraska and Colorado State in back-to-back weeks.