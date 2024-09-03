Deion Sanders Found a Perfect Word to Praise Travis Hunter After Huge Opening Game
Travis Hunter was nothing short of incredible in Colorado's season-opening win over North Dakota State. The starting cornerback and wide receiver was on the field for virtually the entire game and caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Including one of the most impressive catches you'll see all season.
Deion Sanders praised Hunter at the start of his Tuesday press conference, calling him, "HIM," and took the opportunity to point out the incredible attention he's getting at Colorado.
"Travis Hunter gets... 131 snaps," Sanders said. "Showed no signs of tiring. He is who he is. He is the definition of HIM. 31 NFL scouts representing 19 teams on Thursday. Most scouts in attendance in CU history."
You have to wonder how many of those scouts were wasting their time getting a look at Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders also told the assembled press how many people had tuned in to watch the game.
"TV ratings," Sanders said. "4.8 million viewers. Peaked at 5.6 million. That let's you know that our fanbase is real. Our fanbase is real. Whether you like it or not, you want to see it. And I'm thankful for.... I feel like we have one of the best, if not the best fanbase in the country."
Coming off a 4-8 season, eyeballs and engagement are clearly the best ways for Sanders to sell the program. When you're undefeated it sounds so much better.