Deion Sanders Wants to Create His Own Eponymous CFB Award for Travis Hunter
Deion Sanders wants two-way star Travis Hunter to have it all.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach talked at length in a recent press conference about how Hunter deserved to win a slew of college football honors given his impressive junior season in Boulder, including the Prime award.
There’s a new one that fans haven’t heard before—because Sanders made it up.
During the presser, Sanders was inspired and impassioned to the point where he suggested creating a new award named after him, the Prime award, that would be given to the best cornerback in college football. To Sanders, that player is Hunter.
“Travis is the best defensive player and the best offensive player in the country,” Sanders said. “If that stabilizes and authenticates who he is, so let it be. But I don't see anybody better, I don't see anyone projected better. The scouts will tell you, everybody will tell you who knows this game of football. He should win the Thorpe, Biletnikoff, the Jerry Rice, the Prime Award, he should win every darn award you got. Matter of fact, why don't they have me an award? Wouldn't that be good if a player that played for me won the Prime? Best corner in college football should be called the Prime."
A strong point from a, er, biased member of the college football community.
Hunter, for all his unique dual-threat talent, is up for a real and highly coveted award this season, the Heisman, facing stiff competition from Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Hunter currently has 74 catches for 911 yards and nine touchdowns on the year, not to mention his efficient stats on the defensive side of the ball. Whether or not Hunter takes home any silverware this winter, the two-way phenom is doing special things on a Buffaloes team that controls its own destiny for the Big 12 title.