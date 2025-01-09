Departing Boise State Coach Accuses Oregon of Tampering With Players on Roster
Dirk Koetter is leaving Boise State but not without taking a shot at Oregon.
On Thursday, during an appearance with 95.3 KTIK FM in Boise, Koetter accused Oregon of tampering with players still on Boise State's roster.
The recently departed Boise State offensive coordinator said, "I know for a fact that just last week, after the Fiesta Bowl, one of the key starters on defense got a call from the Oregon Ducks offering him $700,000."
Koetter was the Broncos' offensive coordinator this season but announced his retirement after the campaign ended. He claimed not to like the direction college football was headed. Bigger programs outbidding places like Boise State for players had to be part of that frustration.
The 65-year-old was the head coach at Boise State from 1998 through 2000, then left to coach Arizona State from 2001 until '06. After several stints as an NFL offensive coordinator, he took over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. He was fired in December 2018 after going 19-29 in three seasons.
Koetter had just finished his first season as the Broncos' full-time offensive coordinator before retiring.