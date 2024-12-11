Details of Bill Belichick's Contract With North Carolina Revealed
On Wednesday, the unbelievable happened. Bill Belichick agreed to become the head coach at North Carolina. It's an incredibly exciting and interesting development for the football world as a whole, and there will be many eyes on Chapel Hill over the next 12 months as the all-time great NFL coach makes his mark in the collegiate realm.
One of the more intriguing aspects of the hire is just how much North Carolina is paying for the privilege of employing the man many believe to be the greatest football coach ever. Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, the numbers were revealed—and they are hefty.
Brendan Marks and Ralph Russo of The Athletic report Belichick's contract is worth $30 million over three years. His $10 million annual salary puts him in the top-10 highest-paid college coaches in the country. It's also double what the Tar Heels paid Mack Brown for the 2024 campaign.
It's a significant investment, but it's also what should be expected. Belichick is a huge get for the university and they'll gladly pay whatever he asks if he can turn the football program into an ACC powerhouse.
The quest to do so begins immediately. The Belichick era is underway at North Carolina, and the price is steep.