Diondre Overton, Ex-Clemson Wide Receiver and Captain, Dies at 26
Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton—a contributor to the Tigers' late-2010s dynasty who won national championships in 2016 and 2018—has died, his old team announced Saturday. He was 26.
Overton played for Clemson from 2016 to '19, finishing his career with 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 games. He recorded the biggest game of his career on Oct. 26, 2019—a superb 119-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 59–7 win over Boston College.
"Clemson football and the entire Clemson family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton," the Tigers wrote on social media. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
No cause of death has yet been given.
The Greensboro, N.C. native bounced around professionally, spending time in the CFL, the European League of American Football, the USFL and the UFL. During the USFL's '22 season, Overton caught three touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars.
Clemson is scheduled to play Appalachian State Saturday evening.