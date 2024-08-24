DJ Uiagalelei's Lackluster Florida State Debut Led to Lots of Jokes
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State on Saturday in Dublin to kick off the 2024-25 college football season. The Yellow Jackets' 24-21 victory was partly due to their ability to stymie FSU's offense. That was largely because of a mediocre game from the Seminoles' new quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei.
Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State after spending the 2023-24 season at Oregon State. Before that, he played at Clemson for three seasons. He never quite lived up to the lofty billing as a five-star prep recruit out of California, and his outing on Saturday didn't do much to change his image.
On the afternoon, Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 passes for 193 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. While on paper that doesn't look terrible, those numbers were bolstered by some fourth quarter completions.
For most of the game, Uiagalelei struggled mightily when throwing the ball downfield and was content to toss it around the line of scrimmage. In the first half, he completed 12 of 14 passes for a paltry 96 yards. He averaged -0.1 air yards per attempt.
Fans ruthlessly trolled Uiagalelei after FSU's stunning upset loss.
It was a rough start to Uiagalelei's Florida State tenure. The Seminoles have to hope things improve quickly or it'll be a long season.