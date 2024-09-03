DJ Uiagalelei's Dismal Performance Against Boston College Led to a Lot of Jokes
For the second week in a row, DJ Uiagalelei's performance at quarterback led to a lot of comedy.
Uiagalelei and Florida State got beaten up by Boston College Monday night, suffering a 28-13 defeat. The Seminoles' transfer quarterback hasn't played well in both games this season and fans have noticed.
Despite great size and a huge arm, the fifth-year senior couldn't get the Seminoles moving when they had the ball. On the night, Uiagalelei completed 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. He also missed several wide-open throws and continually overthrew open receivers. The offense was out of rhythm all game and that starts at the quarterback position.
Uiagalelei was a top recruit coming out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California back in 2020. A five-star who was a consensus top-five player in the nation, he never lived up to that hype during three seasons at Clemson. He transferred to Oregon State for the 2023 season and struggled for consistency, only completing 57.1% of his passes on the campaign. He transferred to Florida State this offseason and won the starting job. He hasn't looked good through the team's first two games.
Here are some of the best reactions fans had to his performance Monday night.
Florida State fans better hope things Uiagalelei figures things out quickly.