Duke QB Maalik Murphy Had NSFW Reaction to His 86-Yard TD Pass on Game's First Play

It was quite the interesting celebration to have in your home stadium.

Madison Williams

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy celebrates an 86-yard touchdown with receiver Star Thomas.
Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy celebrates an 86-yard touchdown with receiver Star Thomas. / Duke Football/Screengrab
The Duke Blue Devils secured an important conference win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, and quarterback Maalik Murphy set the tone for the rest of the matchup right off the bat on the team's first offensive play.

After the Hokies punted the ball away on the first drive of the game, the Blue Devils only needed one play to put points on the board. Murphy completed a pass to Duke receiver Eli Pancol, who then ran the ball to the end zone for an 86-yard TD. It was quite the impressive way to start the game, and Murphy wanted to silence any haters.

Murphy turned to the crowd after the touchdown play and threw up two middle fingers. It was an interesting NSFW celebration to have in your home stadium.

Duke went on to score another touchdown on their second drive of the game, and eventually beat the Hokies 31–28 to move them to 8–3 on the season. It wasn't all fun for Murphy, though, as he also threw three interceptions in the contest, with two of them being on back-to-back drives.

Murphy completed 17-of-35 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

