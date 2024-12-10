SI

Record-Setting Duke QB Maalik Murphy to Enter Transfer Portal

The Blue Devils signal caller led the Blue Devils to a 9-3 record in 2024.

Mike Kadlick

After leading the Duke Blue Devils to a 9-3 season in 2024, quarterback Maalik Murphy looks to be on the move once again.

According to Pete Thamel, Murphy will be entering the transfer portal for the second time in his career. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal caller transferred from Texas to Duke just under a year ago.

Murphy started all 12 games for the Blue Devils in 2024, set a school record with 26 passing touchdowns, threw for 2,933 passing yards on a 60.3% completion, and was a team captain. Duke's 9-3 regular season record was their best since 2014.

Murphy will not play in the Blue Devils' bowl game, according to Thamel. Duke is scheduled to play Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2 at 7:30 p.m.

With two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, Murphy will likely by highly sought after in the transfer portal—which closes on December 28.

