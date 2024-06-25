EA Sports Unveils Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25 Video Game
In college football, home-field advantage is everything.
Ask any good team that has ever gone to Baton Rouge at night. Or to State College, Pa. for a "whiteout" game. Or to any of the myriad off-the-beaten-path locales that teams with championship aspirations have learned to fear—West Lafayette, Ind. or Corvallis, Ore., for instance.
Home crowds are part and parcel of college football's appeal, bringing its ambiance closer to those of European soccer than any other North American sport. The savvy player of College Football 25—EA's forthcoming college football game, out July 19—will take steps to understand just what makes each stadium tick, and use the crowd against their opponents just as teams do in real life.
Thankfully, the publisher has done some of the dirty work for you. Accounting for various historical factors, EA Sports has compiled and released Tuesday morning a ranking of the 25 hardest places to play in the game, which are as follows.
Toughest Places to Play in College Football
RANKING
STADIUM
TEAM
1
Kyle Field
Texas A&M
2
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama
3
Tiger Stadium
LSU
4
Ohio Stadium
Ohio State
5
Sanford Stadium
Georgia
6
Beaver Stadium
Penn State
7
Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin
8
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma
9
Doak S. Campbell Stadium
Florida State
10
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida
11
Autzen Stadium
Oregon
12
Memorial Stadium
Clemson
13
Neyland Stadium
Tennessee
14
Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn
15
Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina
16
Michigan Stadium
Michigan
17
Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech
18
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah
19
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas
20
Kinnick Stadium
Iowa
21
Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame
22
Spartan Stadium
Michigan State
23
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas
24
Albertsons Stadium
Boise State
25
Davis Wade Stadium
Mississippi State