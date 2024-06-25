SI

EA Sports Unveils Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25 Video Game

Patrick Andres

Oct 7, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles with the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field.
In college football, home-field advantage is everything.

Ask any good team that has ever gone to Baton Rouge at night. Or to State College, Pa. for a "whiteout" game. Or to any of the myriad off-the-beaten-path locales that teams with championship aspirations have learned to fear—West Lafayette, Ind. or Corvallis, Ore., for instance.

Home crowds are part and parcel of college football's appeal, bringing its ambiance closer to those of European soccer than any other North American sport. The savvy player of College Football 25—EA's forthcoming college football game, out July 19—will take steps to understand just what makes each stadium tick, and use the crowd against their opponents just as teams do in real life.

Thankfully, the publisher has done some of the dirty work for you. Accounting for various historical factors, EA Sports has compiled and released Tuesday morning a ranking of the 25 hardest places to play in the game, which are as follows.

Toughest Places to Play in College Football

RANKING

STADIUM

TEAM

1

Kyle Field

Texas A&M

2

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama

3

Tiger Stadium

LSU

4

Ohio Stadium

Ohio State

5

Sanford Stadium

Georgia

6

Beaver Stadium

Penn State

7

Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin

8

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma

9

Doak S. Campbell Stadium

Florida State

10

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida

11

Autzen Stadium

Oregon

12

Memorial Stadium

Clemson

13

Neyland Stadium

Tennessee

14

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn

15

Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina

16

Michigan Stadium

Michigan

17

Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech

18

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah

19

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas

20

Kinnick Stadium

Iowa

21

Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame

22

Spartan Stadium

Michigan State

23

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas

24

Albertsons Stadium

Boise State

25

Davis Wade Stadium

Mississippi State

