East Carolina-NC State Brawl Leaves Referee Covered in Blood at Military Bowl
The East Carolina Pirates beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 26-21 in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Sunday. NC State turned the ball over on their final drive which allowed ECU to take two kneel downs and run out the clock.
Unfortunately, that was interrupted by a brawl that left one of the officials with a cut below his left eye. While no players were actually injured, the referee had blood all over his face, which was a very strange sight to behold.
After combing thorugh the surveillance video, it was determined that the official was hit in the face by a NC State player's helmet. The player had been shoved from behind by ECU player.
A total of eight players were ejected from the game as a result of the melee. The head referee had to write down the numbers of all the players and consult it while announcing the ejections.
