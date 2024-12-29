SI

East Carolina-NC State Brawl Leaves Referee Covered in Blood at Military Bowl

Stephen Douglas

A referee suffered a cut during the Go Bowling Military Bowl.
A referee suffered a cut during the Go Bowling Military Bowl. / ESPN
In this story:

The East Carolina Pirates beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 26-21 in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Sunday. NC State turned the ball over on their final drive which allowed ECU to take two kneel downs and run out the clock.

Unfortunately, that was interrupted by a brawl that left one of the officials with a cut below his left eye. While no players were actually injured, the referee had blood all over his face, which was a very strange sight to behold.

After combing thorugh the surveillance video, it was determined that the official was hit in the face by a NC State player's helmet. The player had been shoved from behind by ECU player.

A total of eight players were ejected from the game as a result of the melee. The head referee had to write down the numbers of all the players and consult it while announcing the ejections.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football