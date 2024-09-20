East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr., Top Draft Prospect, Out for Year With Torn ACL
Three games into its season, East Carolina has reportedly lost its best player for the year.
Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel Jr. is out for the rest of the 2024 season with a torn ACL, according to a Friday morning report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Revel sustained the injury in practice ahead of East Carolina's game against Liberty Saturday.
In three games this season, Revel has picked off a pair of passes and returned one for a touchdown. At 2-1, the Pirates have already equalled their win total from 2023.
The Winston-Salem native is widely considered a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class; if taken in the first round, he would become the first East Carolina player off the board in that round since running back Chris Johnson in 2008.
Thamel quoted an NFL scout comparing Revel to ex-Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who parlayed Group of Five success into a first-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in April.