ESPN Analyst Suggests Indiana Should Sit Starting QB Kurtis Rourke vs. Ohio State
Joey Galloway had a wild suggestion for the Indiana Hoosiers (10–0) when they meet his alma mater, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9–1), on Saturday.
On ESPN's College Football Playoff rankings reveal show Tuesday night, Galloway mentioned he's not sure that IU should play their starting quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, against the Buckeyes.
"Honestly, if we believe in what our metrics are saying, if I'm Indiana I don't know if I'm playing Rourke against Ohio State," Galloway said on ESPN's CFP reveal show. "We saw what happened to Florida State last year with Jordan Travis. What could keep Indiana out of [the playoff]? Getting their quarterback hurt."
Galloway went on to mention IU's subpar strength of schedule and thought that if you combine that with a hurt QB, the playoff committee could decide to leave the Hoosiers out.
He brought up the idea later in the show, too, to which Greg McElroy, Booger McFarland and Rece Davis all vehemently disagreed.
Galloway's main point was that the Hoosiers will likely make the playoff with a win or loss to the Buckeyes. But if Rourke got hurt, Indiana could go the same route as Florida State did last year, as the Seminoles were left out of the four-team playoff despite winning the ACC championship following an injury to QB Jordan Travis.
On the other hand, the No. 5 ranked team deciding to bench their quarterback solely because they have a difficult game on their schedule that may not hurt their résumé could backfire. If IU puts a scare into Ohio State, it can only reassure their high ranking in the CFP standings. Should the Hoosiers actively not try to win a game, no matter the opponent, the committee may see Indiana in a different light.
A loss to Ohio State would eliminate Indiana's shot at the Big Ten championship, too. IU hasn't won the Big Ten title since 1967, when they were co-champions with Minnesota and Purdue. There's no way the Hoosiers throw away a shot at their first conference championship in over 50 years.
Indiana travels to Columbus for their matchup with Ohio State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. And, surely, Rourke will play.