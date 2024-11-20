ESPN Analyst Suggests Indiana Should Sit Starting QB Kurtis Rourke vs. Ohio State

Later, Joey Galloway keeps going on about how he thinks Indiana should sit QB Kurtis Rourke vs Ohio State.



"You can't do that! It's a culture killer." - Greg McElroy



"You can't do that. You can't do that, Joey." - Booger McFarland



"You can't be serious." - Rece Davis #CFP pic.twitter.com/sdBpwgTExV