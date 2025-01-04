ESPN Announcers Tried Unhinged Foods With Mayonnaise During Duke's Mayo Bowl
The Duke's Mayo Bowl had ESPN play-by-play announcer Matt Barrie and analyst Aaron Murray challenging their taste buds early and often.
Early in the second quarter of the bowl game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Barrie and Murray were brought a Dove's chocolate bar to dunk in a jar of, yes, mayonnaise before taking a bite.
Murray didn't seem to mind the ice-cream-and-mayo combination. Barrie? Not so much.
"I can't do it," Barrie said as he spit the ice cream bar into a nearby garbage can. "Dude, that was awful. What is your problem? ... That was hideous!"
Earlier in the broadcast, Barrie and Murray tried a mayo-and-banana sandwich. The reviews were mixed that time, as well.
"It's like a banana Tuna salad," Barrie said. "We love you Duke's. Don't do that again."
Third time's the charm, however. Wearing a Duke's Mayo hat, Barrie and Murray devoured a turkey leg dipped in Duke's mayonnaise. The only complaints from the broadcasters were about the mess it left in the booth.
Believe it or not, there was a football game played at Bank of America Stadium, too. The Minnesota Gophers defeated Virginia Tech 24–10 to extend the program's winning streak in bowl games to eight straight contests.