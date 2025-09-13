SI

ESPN's Behind-the-Scenes Look at Clemson-Georgia Tech Replay Review Was So Cool

ESPN and the ACC announced plans in August to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the discussions between the referees and Game Day Operations Center.

Tim Capurso

ESPN pulled back the curtain during the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
College football fans wanting to know what really goes on during a replay review got a sneak peek during the game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

As part of a new initiative in the ACC this season, both the referee overseeing the replay review and the folks in the Game Day Operations Center were mic'd up for the discussion surrounding a goal-line play involving Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had attempted a a QB sneak at the Yellow Jackets' 1-yard line but was ruled short of a touchdown on the field towards the end of the first half.

Here's the cool, inside look at the replay review discussion.

Fans desiring for more transparency and to see how the sausage is made, so to speak, are in luck. The ACC and ESPN in August of 2025 announced that, for select conference games, fans would hear the real-time discussions between the referee, instant replay official at the stadium and the ACC’s collaborative instant replay official located in the ACC’s Game Day Operations Center in Uptown Charlotte.

