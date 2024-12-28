ESPN's Broadcast of Fenway Bowl Hilariously Obstructed by Red Sox' Pesky Pole
While new North Carolina coach Bill Belichick potentially being back in the area was the initial draw for Boston fans ahead of the 2024 Fenway Bowl (spoiler: he's not), they now have something else to be excited about.
During the first quarter of the bowl game between UConn and the Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's broadcast was obstructed by a foul pole. A fan favorite, the yellow marker in Fenway Park's short right field is famously known as the Pesky Pole after longtime Red Sox shortstop Johnny Pesky.
Here's a look at the interupted broadcast:
That's one Pesky Pole...
The Fenway Bowl has been played annually since 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston. Saturday's contest between North Carolina and UConn will crown a third different winner, with Louisville and Boston College having won in years past. Jim Mora's Huskies carried a 24-7 lead over interim head coach Freddie Kitchens' Tar Heels heading into halftime.