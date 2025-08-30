ESPN Announces Destination for Week 2 of 'College GameDay'
The opening week of college football has barely begun, and College GameDay has already secured its destination for Week 2.
The venerable ESPN show will originate from Norman, Okla., next Saturday, where No. 14 Michigan is scheduled to visit No. 18 Oklahoma. It will mark the second straight season that the show has traveled to Norman; College GameDay broadcast from there on Sept. 21, 2024 when the Sooners lost 25–15 to Tennessee.
The Wolverines and Sooners' openers are both Saturday. Michigan will host New Mexico, while Oklahoma will start off with Illinois State.
Both teams are seeking to put aside down '24 seasons, as the Wolverines hit a four-year low in winning percentage and the Sooners endured a second losing season in three years.
Michigan last acted as the visiting team for College GameDay in 2022, when the No. 3 Wolverines topped No. 2 Ohio State 45–23 to end the regular season.