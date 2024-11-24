SI

ESPN Drone Shows Just How Chaotic Field Storming Was After Oklahoma's Win Over Alabama

The Boomer Sooner faithful stormed the field in Norman after their 24-3 win.

Mike Kadlick

Fans stormed the field after Oklahoma took down Alabama 24-3 on Saturday.
Fans stormed the field after Oklahoma took down Alabama 24-3 on Saturday. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The unranked Oklahoma Sooners took down the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide 24-3 on Saturday night. The aftermath? Chaos.

Naturally, the Sooner faithful stormed Norman, Okla.'s Memorial Stadium field after the win—but ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe still had a job to do: Speak with the winning head coach.

Rowe was able to find OU's Brent Venables amidst the crowd for a postgame interview, and ESPN's crew spotted them for a camera shot with a drone. As they zoomed out, they captured an incredible shot at the fanfare taking place on the field. Here's a look:

OU's defense held Alabama to just three points on Saturday night, with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe completing just 11 of his 26 pass attempts for 164 yards. The Sooners intercepted Milroe three times.

Now 6-5, Oklahoma will head to Baton Rouge next Saturday to take on the 7-4 LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football