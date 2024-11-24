ESPN Drone Shows Just How Chaotic Field Storming Was After Oklahoma's Win Over Alabama
The unranked Oklahoma Sooners took down the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide 24-3 on Saturday night. The aftermath? Chaos.
Naturally, the Sooner faithful stormed Norman, Okla.'s Memorial Stadium field after the win—but ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe still had a job to do: Speak with the winning head coach.
Rowe was able to find OU's Brent Venables amidst the crowd for a postgame interview, and ESPN's crew spotted them for a camera shot with a drone. As they zoomed out, they captured an incredible shot at the fanfare taking place on the field. Here's a look:
OU's defense held Alabama to just three points on Saturday night, with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe completing just 11 of his 26 pass attempts for 164 yards. The Sooners intercepted Milroe three times.
Now 6-5, Oklahoma will head to Baton Rouge next Saturday to take on the 7-4 LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.