SI

ESPN Flashed Perfect Graphic to Illustrate Insane Two-Way Travis Hunter Impact

He's all over the place.

Josh Wilson

Hunter before a Colorado football game
Hunter before a Colorado football game / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Come the NFL draft in April, the biggest dilemma for whoever picks first overall might not be who to pick, but what side of the field to play him on. Travis Hunter projects to be that first pick, and is a wide receiver/cornerback combo, both receiving passes from his quarterback and dissuading opposing quarterbacks from throwing toward him.

For the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter plays a sizable portion of team snaps in both roles. He's caught 49 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns this year, while defending three passes, intercepting two, and forcing a fumble on the defensive side of the ball. Simply put, no matter who has the ball, you have to be cognizant of Hunter.

During the Buffaloes game against the Kansas State Wildcats (a win for K-State, 31-28) on Saturday, ESPN flashed a graphic to detail its "Impact Players" of the game on offense and defense. It chose Travis Hunter and... Travis Hunter.

What looks like a mistake of a graphic is anything but. Hunter is just that good on both sides of the ball.

Saturday, though, K-State was able to hold Hunter to a relatively quiet night. Hunter caught three passes for 26 yards, with a long of 14. It was his quietest offensive night of the year so far. He had one tackle.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/College Football