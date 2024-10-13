ESPN Flashed Perfect Graphic to Illustrate Insane Two-Way Travis Hunter Impact
Come the NFL draft in April, the biggest dilemma for whoever picks first overall might not be who to pick, but what side of the field to play him on. Travis Hunter projects to be that first pick, and is a wide receiver/cornerback combo, both receiving passes from his quarterback and dissuading opposing quarterbacks from throwing toward him.
For the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter plays a sizable portion of team snaps in both roles. He's caught 49 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns this year, while defending three passes, intercepting two, and forcing a fumble on the defensive side of the ball. Simply put, no matter who has the ball, you have to be cognizant of Hunter.
During the Buffaloes game against the Kansas State Wildcats (a win for K-State, 31-28) on Saturday, ESPN flashed a graphic to detail its "Impact Players" of the game on offense and defense. It chose Travis Hunter and... Travis Hunter.
What looks like a mistake of a graphic is anything but. Hunter is just that good on both sides of the ball.
Saturday, though, K-State was able to hold Hunter to a relatively quiet night. Hunter caught three passes for 26 yards, with a long of 14. It was his quietest offensive night of the year so far. He had one tackle.