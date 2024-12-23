SI

ESPN Continued to Make Unfortunate Typo of Fresno State's Nickname During Potato Bowl

Ryan Phillips

Fresno State lost the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 28-20 to Northern Illinois.
Fresno State lost the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 28-20 to Northern Illinois. / Via ESP
In this story:

Fresno State lost the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday but that's not the only indignity the Bulldogs suffered.

Numerous times during FSU's 28–20 double overtime loss to Northern Illinois, ESPN's graphics team referred to the team as the "Bulldongs." Yeah, someone made a pretty serious mistake.

Lest you think it was just one mistake, it was not.

Not cool, ESPN, not cool at all.

Fresno State led 13–3 at the half, but the Huskies tied the game with 10 unanswered second half points. The Bulldogs scored on the first possession of overtime, but NIU responded to tie things up. The Huskies then scored on the first play of their next possession and got the two-point conversion to take a 28-20 lead. Fresno State couldn't answer that touchdown and suffered a four-and-out on their final possession in double overtime.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 6-7 on the season under interim head coach Tim Skipper. However, it will be Skipper's final game in charge, as former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz has been hired as Fresno State's full-time head coach.

Entz spent last season as the linebackers coach at USC. Prior to that he racked up a 60-11 record at North Dakota State that included two FCS national titles.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football