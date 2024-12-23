ESPN Continued to Make Unfortunate Typo of Fresno State's Nickname During Potato Bowl
Fresno State lost the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday but that's not the only indignity the Bulldogs suffered.
Numerous times during FSU's 28–20 double overtime loss to Northern Illinois, ESPN's graphics team referred to the team as the "Bulldongs." Yeah, someone made a pretty serious mistake.
Lest you think it was just one mistake, it was not.
Not cool, ESPN, not cool at all.
Fresno State led 13–3 at the half, but the Huskies tied the game with 10 unanswered second half points. The Bulldogs scored on the first possession of overtime, but NIU responded to tie things up. The Huskies then scored on the first play of their next possession and got the two-point conversion to take a 28-20 lead. Fresno State couldn't answer that touchdown and suffered a four-and-out on their final possession in double overtime.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 6-7 on the season under interim head coach Tim Skipper. However, it will be Skipper's final game in charge, as former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz has been hired as Fresno State's full-time head coach.
Entz spent last season as the linebackers coach at USC. Prior to that he racked up a 60-11 record at North Dakota State that included two FCS national titles.