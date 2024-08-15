'Get Up' Wonders if Deion Sanders Should Be the Next Dallas Cowboys Head Coach
Football season is almost here. The NFL preseason is on television and college teams are posting highlights on social media. We are mere days away from games that actually count. But that doesn't mean that we need to dispense with the fanfiction, as Mike Greenberg proved on Get Up this morning while imagining a world where Jerry Jones was imagining hiring Deion Sanders and drafting son Shedeur Sanders.
It seems that a 4-8 season wasn't enough to sour Greenberg on Deion's coaching prospects. And it's never a bad time to hit all the top search terms.
"I'm listening to him talking about Jerry Jones," said Greenberg. "I'm contemplating a world in which his son Shedeur Sanders is going to be one of the top draft picks and the top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. I'm envisioning a season in which Jerry Jones seems relatively satisfied to let Mike McCarthy have a one-and-done situation. To let Dak Prescott have a one-and-done situation. I'm picturing the ultimate marketer, the ultimate salesman, the ultimate drama, which is Jerry Jones and I'm picturing him imagining Deion and Shedeur Sanders as his coach and his quarterback next year."
The worst part about this is that it isn't even new. Robert Griffin III pitched it back in January. Skip Bayless was talking about Deion winning multiple Super Bowls as Cowboys coach last September before the Buffaloes season fell apart.
Imagine what ESPN will be able to picture Jones imagining if the Cowboys get off to a slow start.