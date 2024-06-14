Eugene Hilton Jr., Son of NFL Veteran T.Y. Hilton, Commits to Wisconsin
Eugene Hilton Jr., the son of veteran NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, has committed to coach Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin.
The 2025 high three-star wide receiver, per 247Sports, chose the Badgers over Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss and a host of others. Hailing from Zionsville High School in Indiana, Hilton is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the state for 2025 and the No. 365 recruit nationally. He's also the No. 63 wide receiver in the 2025 class.
The prospect shared the news on an Instagram live on Friday afternoon.
T.Y. Hilton also shared news of his son's commitment on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter).
While Eugene Hilton is certainly looking forward to making a name for himself on his own, he comes from an NFL lineage that should only serve to benefit him moving forward.
T.Y. Hilton, a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, caught 638 passes for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns over his 11-year career. Hilton hasn't officially retired from the NFL, but he hasn't played a game since Jan. 22, 2023, and is currently not signed by a team.