Every College Football Head Coach Making a Debut With a New Team In Week 1

Nate Cunningham

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Change is the only constant in college football. Players change teams, programs rise and fall each year and coaches bounce around the country with more freedom than ever.

With Week 1 of the 2025 college football season about to kick off, let's look at all of the (sometimes) old faces in new places.

New Coaches in the ACC

The most intriguing hire of the 2025 offseason was undoubtedly North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick. Considered by many to be the greatest professional football coach ever, Belichick made headlines for all the wrong reasons after landing the job (namely his girlfriend/publicist's handling of certain media interviews).

Still, there is an undeniable fever pitch in Chapel Hill. And for good reason. Belichick is obviously one of the greatest football minds in the history of the sport and his love for teaching and coaching will likely translate to building a better football program for the Tar Heels.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

North Carolina

Bill Belichick

Mack Brown

Stanford

Frank Reich

Troy Taylor

Wake Forest

Jake Dickert

Dave Clawson

New Coaches in the American

There was a lot of movement in the American. Temple is looking to rebuild its program entirely, while Charlotte is looking to keep the momentum going after last season marked its first .500 season in conference play as member of the American.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Charlotte

Tim Albin

Biff Poggi

Florida Atlantic

Zach Kittley

Tom Herman

Rice

Scott Abell

Mike Bloomgren

Temple

K.C. Keeler

Stan Drayton

Tulsa

Tre Lamb

Kevin Wilson

New Coaches in the Big Ten

Barry Odom takes over Purdue, replacing one of his former assistant coaches, Ryan Walters. Purdue has been one of the worst Power 4 programs in the country, so it can only go up from here.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Purdue

Barry Odom

Ryan Walters

New Coaches in the Big 12

Two coaches are returning home in the Big 12, with Rich Rodriguez coming back to West Virginia and Scott Frost reuniting with UCF.

Both Frost and Rodriguez had tremendous success with these programs before, but time will tell if they can do it again in 2025 and beyond.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

UCF

Scott Frost

Gus Malzahn

West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez

Neal Brown

New Coaches in Conference USA

Four coaches are debuting with new teams in Conference USA. Charles Kelly finally became a head coach after spending 30 years as an assistant in various capacities for various programs.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Florida International

Willie Simmons

Mike MacIntyre

Jacksonville State

Charles Kelly

Rich Rodriguez

Kennesaw State

Jerry Mack

Brian Bohannon

Sam Houston State

Phil Longo

K.C. Keeler

New Coaches in the MAC

College football diehards will recognize the name and potential of Joe Harasymiak, but the headlines have all gone to former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George taking over at Bowling Green.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Ball State

Mike Uremovich

Mike Neu

Bowling Green

Eddie George

Scot Loeffler

Central Michigan

Matt Drinkall

Jim McElwain

Kent State

Mark Carney

Kenni Burns

Ohio

Brian Smith

Tim Albin

UMass

Joe Harasymiak

Don Brown

New Coaches in the Mountain West

Former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took a loss in his D-I head coaching debut, but still has the track record to give Fresno State fans plenty of hope. Elsewhere, Bronco Mendenhall returns to the state of Utah and the ever-unique Dan Mullen comes to Las Vegas.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Fresno State

Matt Entz

Jeff Tedford

New Mexico

Jason Eck

Bronco Mendenhall

UNLV

Dan Mullen

Barry Odom

Utah State

Bronco Mendenhall

Nate Dreiling

New Coaches in the Pac-12

Washington State hired Jimmy Rogers, who has spent the last 20 years as a player, assistant and coach for South Dakota State.

School

New Coach

Previous Coach

Washington State

Jimmy Rogers

Jake Dickert

New Coaches in the Sun Belt

Tony Gibson is tasked with rebuilding a Marshall roster that was so depleted it had to forfeit its bowl game last season, Dowell Loggains brings more than a decade of NFL experience to Appalachian State and Charles Huff leaves Marshall for Southern Miss after winning 10 games last season.

School

New Coach

Old Coach

Appalachian State

Dowell Loggains

Shawn Clark

Marshall

Tony Gibson

Charles Huff

Southern Miss

Charles Huff

Will Hall

