Ex-Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo Shares Classy Message for Old Team After Win vs. Army
In December of 2022, Navy raised eyebrows by announcing it wouldn't retain coach Ken Niumatalolo. Sure, the Midshipmen had struggled in recent years, but dispensing with the winningest coach in academy history was a risky move.
Two years later, the move appears to have worked out for both parties.
On Saturday, Navy surprised Army 31–13 to polish off a 9-3 season under second-year boss Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo—basking in a successful first year with San Jose State—took to social media to congratulate his old squad.
"Congratulations Coach Newberry, (quarterback) Blake (Horvath), all the players, all the coaches, and THE ENTIRE BROTHERHOOD!" Niumatalolo wrote.
Niumatalolo was successful against the Black Knights during his tenure with the Midshipmen, winning 11 of his 16 games in the rivalry.
Shaking off a 17–11 loss in his first year on the job, Newberry—Niumatalolo's defensive coordinator his last four years in Annapolis—was able to continue his mentor's legacy.