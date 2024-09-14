Fans Dunk on Florida State After Ugly Loss to Memphis Drops Seminoles to 0–3
Florida State entered the 2024 college football season with national championship expectations. After going undefeated in '23 only to be left out of the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles aimed to unleash a season of revenge to prove they are among the nation's best programs.
Just three weeks later, their plans have completely unraveled.
Behind another lackluster performance from Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State lost 20–12 to the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium to drop to 0–3 on the year. It was another ugly defeat for the Seminoles to follow up a loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland on Aug. 24 and a loss to Boston College last week.
Florida State converted just two of 12 third downs and committed three turnovers against Memphis. The Seminoles averaged just 1.5 yards per rush and couldn't get their defense off the field, as the Tigers won the time of possession battle by over 13 minutes.
After the game, the college football world took turns roasting Florida State for the 0–3 start:
Florida State will continue its search for win No. 1 with a matchup against Cal next Saturday.