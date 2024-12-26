Fans Loved Toledo 310-Pound Lineman's Thunderous Pick-Six in GameAbove Sports Bowl
The GameAbove Sports Bowl between Pittsburgh and Toledo was a wild ride Thursday at Ford Field.
The game featured five turnovers, four interceptions, two pick-sixes and two premature game-winning celebrations. It went to six overtime periods, much in thanks to Pittsburgh oddly settling for a 19-yard field goal from the 1-yard line in double OT. And in the first quarter, the Panthers blocked Toledo's extra point and returned it back 85 yards for two points to make the score an odd-looking 6–2.
Among the many highlights from the Motor City was a 58-yard interception return from Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander, a senior who stands 6'4" and weighs 310 pounds.
With about eight minutes remaining in regulation, Alexander dropped back into coverage and picked off a pass from Pittsburgh quarterback Julian Dugger. Alexander turned on the jets from there, rumbling 58 yards down the field to turn his first career interception into six points.
College football fans were impressed by Alexander's effort:
Alexander and his Rockets teammates were finally able to celebrate a bowl victory after claiming a 48–46 victory in six overtimes to finish off the season with an 8–5 record.