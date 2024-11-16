Fans Mock Purdue's End Zone Paint Job After It Costs Boilermakers TD vs. Penn State
It was one of those days for Purdue.
Hosting No. 4 Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers—then trailing 14–0—thought for a second they had trimmed the deficit to one possession with a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Purdue sophomore wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette did catch a pass from quarterback Hudson Card on some black-painted grass. The only problem? Morrissette was standing behind the pylon with the football out of bounds. No catch, no touchdown.
Card threw another incomplete pass on third-and-goal, and the Boilermakers settled for a 22-yard field goal to put its first points on the scoreboard.
The college football world had some fun with the odd attempted touchdown catch out of bounds, criticizing the grounds crew for the confusing paint job:
Purdue, which entered the day 1–8 and on an eight-game losing streak, entered the fourth quarter trailing the Nittany Lions 42–3.