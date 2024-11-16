SI

Fans Mock Purdue's End Zone Paint Job After It Costs Boilermakers TD vs. Penn State

It was one of those days for the Big Ten's cellar dwellers.

De'Nylon Morrissette couldn't secure the catch inbounds for a Purdue touchdown in the second quarter.
Hosting No. 4 Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers—then trailing 14–0—thought for a second they had trimmed the deficit to one possession with a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Purdue sophomore wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette did catch a pass from quarterback Hudson Card on some black-painted grass. The only problem? Morrissette was standing behind the pylon with the football out of bounds. No catch, no touchdown.

Card threw another incomplete pass on third-and-goal, and the Boilermakers settled for a 22-yard field goal to put its first points on the scoreboard.

The college football world had some fun with the odd attempted touchdown catch out of bounds, criticizing the grounds crew for the confusing paint job:

Purdue, which entered the day 1–8 and on an eight-game losing streak, entered the fourth quarter trailing the Nittany Lions 42–3.

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

