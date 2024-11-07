Fans Pay Tributes to Kirk Herbstreit’s Legendary Dog, Ben, After Sad News
Even in a sport where the seemingly innocuous can take on a life of its own, Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben stood out.
The golden retriever and certified emotional support animal became a fixture on ESPN college football telecasts over the past two years, traveling with Herbstreit from destination to destination across the country. He would hang out on the field during warm-ups; players and fans would approach to pet him. Few non-mascot dogs have been as beloved in the sport.
On Thursday, Herbstreit broke the unfortunate news that an ailing Ben had died at the age of 10—news immediately met with an outpouring of grief across the college football world.
Fans were quick to post clips of some of Ben's most memorable appearances, including the many occasions where he had fun in the booth with Herbstreit and play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler.
Videos showed that even into old age, Ben maintained a vibrant energy.
Herbstreit was right in that America loved Ben, and it was a sad day for everyone.
Here was a dog so professional that he routinely received his own media credentials.
College football's glut of dogs—from famous mascots to the household pets that roam tailgates every weekend—is surely mourning an icon.