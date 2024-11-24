Fans Roast ESPN for Announcing 'College GameDay' at Texas A&M While Aggies Get Blown Out
ESPN announced Saturday night that it's bringing College GameDay to College Station next weekend to celebrate the rivalry between the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
On paper, it's a fantastic matchup. Texas is on the verge of making the SEC championship game in its first season in the conference, and the Aggies have a chance to play spoiler and make a College Football Playoff case of their own.
Well, it was a fantastic matchup ... until you look at the scoreboard Saturday night.
At the time ESPN sent out the post—8:19 p.m. ET—the Aggies trailed 21–0 to the Auburn Tigers early in the second quarter. Auburn had just put together a six-play, 88-yard scoring drive capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman for a three-possession lead.
Sure, there's still plenty of time in the game for Texas A&M to stage a dramatic 21-point comeback. But the timing of ESPN's post is just too funny, and fans made sure to call it out:
There are a few other big matchups that also warranted consideration for hosting College GameDay next week, including Syracuse hosting No. 11 Miami at JMA Wireless Dome and No. 19 South Carolina visiting No. 17 Clemson at Memorial Stadium.
ESPN, however, opted to send Lee Corso and the rest of the College GameDay cast to College Station for the second time this season.
You can bet those ESPN executives are sweating out Texas A&M's comeback attempt Saturday night.