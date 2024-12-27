Fans Roast Pitt's Pat Narduzzi for Gutless Field Goal in OT in GameAbove Sports Bowl
Toledo escaped with a thrilling victory during Thursday's clash against Pitt in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in a game that went to six overtimes. If not for one questionable coaching decision from Pitt's coach Pat Narduzzi, the game may have ended in double OT.
The Panthers had the ball on Toledo's 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal, trailing the Rockets 40–37. Needing less than a full yard for the game-winning touchdown, Narduzzi controversially opted to take his offense off the field and kick a field goal to tie things up at 40.
It was a costly decision, as the teams exchanged two-point conversions for four more overtime periods until the game reached its conclusion, with Toledo pulling away 48–46. After the game, Narduzzi was seen heading to the locker room after the game without shaking hands with anyone from the team he just coached against for almost five hours.
Following the six-OT thriller, fans on social media couldn't help but question Narduzzi's questionable coaching decision to kick the field goal in the game's second overtime, rather than just go for the win.