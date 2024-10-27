FCS Running Back Surprised to Have Pants Pulled Down During Tackle
Lamar beat Northwestern State 42-10 in FCS action on Saturday. The Cardinals dominated in the running game, scoring three rushing touchdowns and accumulating 268 yards on the ground on 42 carries.
With the win Lamar moves to 5-3 on the season and the Demons are now 0-9 with 17 straight losses—the longest streak in Division I.
So why are we talking about a Southland Conference game?
Well, Damien Moore—a senior transfer from Cal—had five carries for 46 yards in the win.
He also had his pants pulled down. His reaction says it all.
That's junior linebacker Landry Huddleston, Northwestern State's third-leading tackler pulling down Moore and his pants. This highlight is a reminder that sometimes you do whatever you have to do to get the stop.
While we're here talking about the Demons, it should be noted that the team's leading tackler on the season—Blake Gotcher—has been credited with 110 tackles this season (42 solo and 68 assisted), the most in D-I. He has almost three times as many as anyone else on his team. No one else in college football has 100 yet this season.
With a teammate that active on defense, it makes sense that you'd have to resort to pantsing a running back to get the stat.