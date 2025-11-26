Finalists for 2025 College Football Awards Announced: Full List for Top Honors
With the final week of the 2025 college football regular season taking place this weekend, it’s almost time for awards season.
As teams prepare for the College Football Playoff, bowl games, and/or the transfer portal next month, the top players in the nation will be honored and recognized with some of the sport’s most prestigious honors.
The majority of the awards listed below will be announced on Dec. 12, with the Heisman Trophy ceremony taking place on Dec. 13.
Before the award winners are announced in the coming weeks, here’s a look at the finalists.
Chuck Bednarik Award
Named in honor of Hall of Fame Penn center and linebacker Chuck Bednarik, the Chuck Bednarik Award has been given to the best defensive player of the year in college football since 1995.
- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State - 49 tackles, five TFL, one sack, two INTs, one pass breakup
- Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M - 26 tackles, 13 TFL, 11.5 sacks, six pass breakups
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech - 100 tackles, 9.5 TFL, one sack, four INTs, six pass breakups, seven forced fumbles
Biletnikoff Award
The Biletnikoff Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame Florida State receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is given annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football
- Skyler Bell, WR, UConn - 101 receptions, 1,276 yards, 13 touchdowns
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC - 78 receptions, 1,124 yards, 10 touchdowns
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State - 69 receptions, 902 yards, 10 touchdowns
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Named in honor of former Ohio State kicker Lou Groza, the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is presented annually to the top kicker in college football.
- Aidan Birr, K, Georgia Tech - 22 of 25 (88%) field goals, 42 of 42 (100%) extra points, 108 total points
- Kansei Matsuzawa, K, Hawai’i - 23 of 23 (100%) field goals, 34 of 34 (100%) 103 total points
- Tate Sandell, K, Oklahoma - 22 of 23 (95.7%) field goals, 30 of 30 (100%) extra points, 96 total points
Ray Guy Award
The Ray Guy Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame Southern Miss punter Ray Guy, is given annually to the most outstanding punter in college football.
- Brett Thorson, P, Georgia - 44.5 yards per punt, 15 inside the 20
- Evan Crenshaw, P, Troy - 47 yards per punt, 22 inside the 20
- Palmer Williams, P, Baylor - 46.8 yards per punt, 10 inside the 20
Maxwell Award
The Maxwell Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. It is named after former Swarthmore college player Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who went on to become a referee and sportswriter.
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - 185 carries, 1,306 yards, 17 touchdowns (7.1 YPC)
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - 203 of 278 (73%) for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns, five INTs
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State - 239 of 301 (79.4%) for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns, four INTs
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Named in honor of Hall of Fame TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is bestowed annually to the best quarterback in college football.
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - 203 of 278 (73%) for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns, five INTs
- Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M - 189 of 306 (61.8%) for 2,752 yards, 25 touchdowns, eight INTs
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State - 239 of 301 (79.4%) for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns, four INTs
Outland Trophy
Since 1946, the Outland Trophy has been awarded to interior lineman in college football each year. The award is named after College Football Hall of Fame player and coach John H. Outland.
- Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Logan Jones, C, Iowa
- Kayden McDonald, DT Ohio State
Jim Thorpe Award
The Jim Thorpe Award is named in honor of Hall of Fame football player Jim Thorpe, and given each year to the best defensive back in college football.
- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU - 41 tackles, two INTs, 10 pass breakups
- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State - 49 tackles, five TFL, one sack, two INTs, one pass breakup
- Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame - 26 tackles, four INTs, four pass breakups, one forced fumble
Doak Walker Award
The Doak Walker Award is given each year to the best running back in college football. The award is named after Hall of Fame SMU running back Doak Walker.
- Ahmad Hardy, Missouri - 215 carries, 1,403 yards, 15 touchdowns (6.6 YPC)
- Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss - 231 carries, 1,136 yards, 19 touchdowns (4.9 YPC)
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - 185 carries, 1,306 yards, 17 touchdowns (7.1 YPC)
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award:
Named in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is given to the top upperclassman quarterback that year.
- Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech - 211 of 294 (71.8%) for 2,516 yards, 12 touchdowns, four INTs. 883 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - 203 of 278 (73%) for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns, five INTs, 216 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns
- Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt - 224 of 312 (71.8%) for 2,924 yards, 26 touchdowns, six INTs, 661 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns
- Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M - 189 of 306 (61.8%) for 2,752 yards, 25 touchdowns, eight INTs, 395 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns
- Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia - 220 of 308 (71.4%) for 2,465 yards, 19 touchdowns, four INTs
John Mackey Award
Named in honor of Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey, the John Mackey Award goes to the best tight end in college football.
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon - 36 receptions for 479 yards and eight touchdowns
- Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor - 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns
- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt - 57 receptions for 705 yards and four touchdowns